South Africa’s Zuma says not opposed to inquiry into corruption allegations – TechnoTribune
|
Herald Keeper
|
South Africa's Zuma says not opposed to inquiry into corruption allegations
TechnoTribune
Even though Zuma withstood a bid to remove him at an NEC meeting in November, criticism of him is rising as he prepares to relinquish the ANC leadership in December. You Might Also Like. Diabetes Will "Kill" You, Do This To "Reverse" It · CNN Refuses …
Rand extends losses
NLMs at war with the West – amaBhungane
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!