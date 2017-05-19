2 million Nigerians at risk in Cameroon – Group

The Southern Cameroonians in Nigeria (SCINGA) says that no fewer than 2 million Nigerians are at risk of losing their lives, businesses and property if violence breaks out in Southern Cameroons.

SCINGA, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, said that no fewer than 6 million Nigerians lived in Cameroon 2 million out which lived in the English speaking Southern Cameroons.

The briefing paper was jointly signed by Dr Cornelius Kwanga, SCINGA Coordinator, Sisiku Ayuk-Tabe, SCINGA Spokesperson and Dr Fidelis Ndeh-Che, SCINGA Strategist.

Kwanga said that the essence of the briefing was to request Nigerian media to shine its light on the situation in Southern Cameroons.

“This will avert an impending disaster, waste of human life and valuable economic resources.

“The people of the Southern Cameroons feel, and rightly so, that they have reached the limit in trying to get the annexationist government of La Republique du Cameroun to resolve their amicably through dialogue.

“Each time our people stand up against worsening conditions, the only response they get from the Yaounde administration has been excessive brutality by the supposes forces of law and order.

“These people in uniform are sent to our territory where they systematically torture, rape, maim and abduct our people to detention centres in locations in French speaking Cameroon,’’ he said.

The SCINGA coordinator said that the former British territory of Southern Cameroons, also called Ambazonia has been illegally annexed by La Repulique du Cameroon since Sept. 30, 1961.

He said that the annexation was in violation of the UN Charter, the UN Resolution 1608 and other international agreements that were binding on it as a UN member since Sept. 1960.

Kwnaga said that Southern Cameroons had an estimated population of eight 8 million people.

He said if Southern Cameroons’ independence was restored and it gained its rightful seat at the union of nations, it would be more populated than 94 countries including Libya, Liberia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Paraguay and Denmark.

The coordinator said that Southern Cameroon had a surface area of over 42,000 square kilometres which meant it was bigger than Holland Belgium, Rwanda, Switzerland, Israel, Burundi, Jamaica, Kuwait, Bahamas among others.

According to him, the oil wealth of Southern Cameroons is what sustains the Republic of Cameroon as the region provides 60 per cent of the Cameroons’ resources.

He urged the Nigerian media to help in sensitising other countries to recognise and support the Southern Cameroons as a country at the Gulf of Guinea in West Africa.

Kwanga appealed to the Nigerian media to help in persuading to UN to assume its responsibilities in the Southern Cameroons as its Trust Territory with a view to granting it full independence.

The group’s coordinator implored the UN to send peacekeepers to Southern Cameroons in order to put an end to massive human right abuses.

The post 2 million Nigerians at risk in Cameroon – Group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

