South Korean Exit Polls Project Moon Jae-in Winner in Presidential Election – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
South Korean Exit Polls Project Moon Jae-in Winner in Presidential Election
Voice of America
Early exit polls are projecting Liberal Democratic Party of Korea candidate Moon Jae-in as the winner of the South Korean presidential election. The post election survey conducted by Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS say Moon won with over 41 …
Liberal Moon Jae-in wins South Korean election: Exit polls
South Korea's Election: What We Know So Far
Moon Jae-In Projected winner of South Korea's presidential election started as an activist
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!