South Korea reiterates diplomacy-based approach to DPRK nuke issue

South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Thursday reiterated its diplomacy-based approach to the issue of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s nuclear programme.

Park Su-hyun, spokesman for President Moon Jae-in, said in a news conference that security had become a comprehensive issue expanding into diplomacy as President Moon mentioned.

As seen in the change in the National Security Office of the Blue House, the spokesman said, South Korea would attempt to resolve the security issues through an organic network with relevant countries.

The international community’s sanctions and pressures remained towards the DPRK for its advanced nuclear and missile programmes.

The spokesman however maintained that South Korea’s DPRK policy will be determined by future situations and under the framework of international cooperation.

President Moon appointed Chung Eui-yong, a career diplomat, as chief of the National Security Office, saying that security and diplomacy are the two sides of the same coin.

The president said the requirement for the top security advisor would be a diplomatic capability along with the firm philosophy of national defence as he is required to resolve an issue intertwined with security, diplomatic and economic elements.

A former defence ministry official was named as the first vice chief of the National Security Office, and the second vice chief was assumed by a political science professor who studied the Korean Peninsula issues for long.

Meanwhile, President Moon convened the first meeting with senior presidential secretaries.

The meetings are set to be held twice a week every Monday and Thursday.

During the first meeting, the top security advisor reported to Moon on preparations for the upcoming U.S.-South Korea summit scheduled for late June, the presidential spokesman added.

