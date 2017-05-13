Pages Navigation Menu

South Korea to Lower Capital Requirements for Bitcoin Remittance Providers Next Month

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It appears as if interesting things will happen for Bitcoin in South Korea. A new document has surfaced indicating Bitcoin remittance organizations will require lower capital requirements This is a positive step in the right direction. Bitcoin can make a big impact on the global remittance sector thanks to lower fees and global availability.

