Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Korea’s Park denies charges as corruption trial begins – ABC News

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


ABC News

South Korea's Park denies charges as corruption trial begins
ABC News
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves after her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)more +. 0 Shares. Email. Former President Park Geun-hye denied corruption …
Park Geun-hye: Former South Korean president denies wrongdoing as corruption trial beginsABC Online
Ousted South Korean President Park goes on trialAljazeera.com
Political princess to courtroom accused: South Korea's ParkChannel NewsAsia
Daily Mail –Economic Times –Firstpost –Washington Post
all 81 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.