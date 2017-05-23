South Korea’s Park denies charges as corruption trial begins – ABC News
ABC News
South Korea's Park denies charges as corruption trial begins
ABC News
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye leaves after her trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)more +. 0 Shares. Email. Former President Park Geun-hye denied corruption …
Park Geun-hye: Former South Korean president denies wrongdoing as corruption trial begins
Ousted South Korean President Park goes on trial
Political princess to courtroom accused: South Korea's Park
