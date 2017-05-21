SOUTH SOUTH RIVERS COUNCILS TO PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL CULTURAL COMPETITIONS -WIKE

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

The 23 local government areas in Rivers State, will from first quarter of 2018 participate in a cultural competition that would be held annually to showcase the cultural heritage of the people of the state to the world.

Governor Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, who announced the competition at the weekend while speaking at the Rivers Golden Jubilee Cultural Festival at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt, expressed happiness that the rich culture of the state held the entire country spell bounced on Saturday .

Wike said, “After the Golden Jubilee, beginning next year, local government areas will compete annually in cultural competitions, so that we can keep our culture alive. There is nothing evil in our culture. We must preserve our culture, so that posterity will know our way of life.”

Emphasizing that Rivers State has a rich culture, which all Rivers people must be proud of and promote, the governor thanked all the 23 Local Government areas for their participation at the Golden Jubilee Cultural Festival,

He announced a cash reward of N1million to each local government and one million each to Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States participants at the festival.

The procession of the 23 Local Government Areas and their cultural dance displays formed the major attraction during the Golden Jubilee Cultural Festival.

Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, Senator George Sekibo and Majority Whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Evans Bipi, performed along with their kits

The post SOUTH SOUTH RIVERS COUNCILS TO PARTICIPATE IN ANNUAL CULTURAL COMPETITIONS -WIKE appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

