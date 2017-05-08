Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South Sudan child refugees top one million: UN – Times LIVE

Posted on May 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CBC.ca

South Sudan child refugees top one million: UN
Times LIVE
A refugee child from South Sudan plays at Bidi Bidi refugee's resettlement camp near the border with South Sudan, in Yumbe district, northern Uganda. File photo. Image by: JAMES AKENA / REUTERS …
1 million children refugees from South Sudan's civil warAl-Arabiya
Conflict forces millions of children in South Sudan to flee homes says UNDeutsche Welle
1 million children uprooted from war-torn South Sudan: UNABC News

all 29 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.