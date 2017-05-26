Pages Navigation Menu

South Sudan frees UN journalist held for over 2 years without charge

The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a South Sudanese journalist working for a UN radio station after two and a half years of imprisonment, officials said.

George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya, was arrested in August 2014 but never brought to trial.

“He has been released and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is looking into his needs right now,” said Daniel Dickinson, spokesman for the mission.

