South Sudan judges declare nationwide strike

The South Sudan Assembly of Judges and Justices on Tuesday declared a nationwide strike over administrative matters and poor working conditions.

The Chairperson of the Judges and Justices Committee, Khalid Abdalla Mohamed, said all courts across the country would cease to operate after talks mediated by government to end the dispute between the judges and the Chief Justice failed.

The strike came after the body last week suspended it in order to engage in negotiations with President Salva Kiir.

The group is demanding the resignation or removal of the Chief Justice, Chan Reec Madut.

The chairperson of the Judges and Justices Committee said “we asked the president to ask the honourable Chief Justice to resign or the President should sack him, unfortunately, none of these two things happened.

“Our open strike started from today (Tuesday). It is either us or the Chief Justice to go. No court in South Sudan will open unless the President removes him.”

Apart from resignation of the Chief Justice, the judges are also demanding for enactment of judicial laws, transport allowances, improved working conditions and creation of court rooms to each judge across the country, among others.

Last year, judges across South Sudan staged a month-long strike citing the same complaints they made this year.

The strike ended after the government agreed to meet the demands, but up until now, failed to implement some of the promises.

The post South Sudan judges declare nationwide strike appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

