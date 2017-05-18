Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South West governors, others to receive Adebayo’s body by 2pm in Ibadan

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All arrangements have been concluded to receive the corpse of the former Governor of the defunct Western Region, General Robert Adeyinka Adebayo by the six governors of the South-West region at 2pm, DAILY POST has gathered. Oyo State capital since Monday morning has wore a new look with different posters, bill boards and others bearing […]

South West governors, others to receive Adebayo’s body by 2pm in Ibadan

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.