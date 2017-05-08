Pages Navigation Menu

South West Muslims welcome return of 82 Chibok girls

Posted on May 8, 2017

Muslims in South-West under the umbrella of Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) have applauded the military and President Muhammadu Buhari over the return of another 82 students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok Borno State, abducted in April 2014. MUSWEN observed that the battle against insurgency in the North-Eastern part of the country […]

