Southampton Manager Claude Puel Ignoring Speculation Over His future

Claude Puel admits he finds speculation over his job as Southampton manager “strange” ahead of their Premier League clash against Man Utd on Wednesday.

“I think it’s strange because someone asked me about speculation and all of the questions about how I will improve the club,” Puel said.

“It’s strange, it’s not a question of being proud of my work, with my staff it’s good to develop young players for the future.

“I hope for Southampton that we will see this for next season but of course it will be interesting to continue this work because I think it’s important to improve.”

“There’s no need to give assurances because it matters about what is on the pitch with the quality. It’s the second youngest team in the table and we continue to improve for the future.”

United beat Saints at Wembley back in February, but Jose Mourinho is again likely to rest players with next week’s Europa League final in mind.

Puel said: “This team has great players and a strong squad. For example, Ander Herrera, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, and Marcus Rashford can all play against us because they were rested for the last game.

“In any game, they have a strong team and it will a difficult game against Manchester United and they will play with a good intensity and try and take points off us.”

The post Southampton Manager Claude Puel Ignoring Speculation Over His future appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

