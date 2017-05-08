Southampton Manager Insists Virgil van Dijk Will Not Be Joining Chelsea

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that defender Virgil van Dijk will play for the club next season.

Southampton boss has declared the club’s intention to hold on to defender Virgil van Dijk – who has been out since January through injury.

“”It was a bad injury. But now it’s okay,” said Puel. “The surgery is finished, he can work normally, he can start the gym work and rehab to come back for next season… and with us.

“He is our captain. He is important for us. He is fantastic player. We wait until beginning of season to see him again on the pitch. He has a long contract and I think the Directors want to keep him”

Southampton conceded just 23 goals in the 21 Premier League matches Van Dijk was fit and available for, but were able to frustrate Liverpool in his absence by digging in for a goalless draw at the weekend.

The post Southampton Manager Insists Virgil van Dijk Will Not Be Joining Chelsea appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

