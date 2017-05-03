Southern Kaduna residents demand El-Rufai’s resignation, arrest of Miyetti Allah members – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Southern Kaduna residents demand El-Rufai's resignation, arrest of Miyetti Allah members
NAIJ.COM
Kaduna residents under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna People's Union (SOKAPU) have called for the immediate resignation of the state governor Nasir El-Rufai. SOKAPU said in a press conference in Abuja this has become necessary if the governor …
El-Rufai should resign now – Southern Kaduna natives
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!