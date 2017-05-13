Southern Kaduna: We lost 11571000 cattle in two weeks, says Fulani group – The Nation Newspaper
Southern Kaduna: We lost 11571000 cattle in two weeks, says Fulani group
The Nation Newspaper
HERDSMEN in Southern Kaduna have lost over 11,571,000 cattle in the last two weeks to rustling, the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) has said. The group disclosed this on Friday at the two-day national security summit …
