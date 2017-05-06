Soyinka urges EFCC to prosecute detractors on fight against corruption – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Soyinka urges EFCC to prosecute detractors on fight against corruption
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka, on Saturday in Lagos, called for the prosecution of those he described as detractors in the fight against corruption in the country. Prof. Soyinka made the call at the opening of his Vision of the Child Art …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!