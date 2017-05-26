Pages Navigation Menu

Soyinka warns Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment


Soyinka warns Sahara Reporters' publisher, Omoyele Sowore
Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has told Sahara Reporters, an online newspaper to be more careful, especially now that its location is known. Soyinka gave this warning at the launch of the organization's civic media lab, located in Ikeja, Lagos. The
