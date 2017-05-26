Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soyinka warns Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has told Sahara Reporters, an online newspaper to be more careful, especially now that its location is known. Soyinka gave this warning at the launch of the organization’s civic media lab, located in Ikeja, Lagos. The literary doyen made jokes about his presence at the event and congratulated Sowore, its founder […]

Soyinka warns Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.