Spain reacts to release of 82 Chibok schoolgirls

May 10, 2017

The Government of Spain has applauded the Federal Government of Nigeria over the recent release of over 80 Chibok Schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents three years ago from their school dormitory in Borno State. In a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, Spain expressed joy and satisfaction at the release of the girls. The […]

