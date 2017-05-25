Spain Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentence – Yahoo News UK
Spain Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentence
Spain's Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a 21-month jail sentence and 2.09-million-euro ($2.25 million) fine imposed on Lionel Messi for tax fraud, months after the Barcelona football star lodged an appeal. The Argentina international and his …
