Spanish La Liga results
Spanish La Liga result on Saturday:
Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 66) Las Palmas 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415), Barcelona v Villarreal (1630), Granada v Atletico Madrid (1845)
Sunday
Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1000), Valencia v Osasuna (1415), Deportivo la Coruna v Espanyol (1630), Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday
Leganes v Real Betis (1845)
Played Friday
Sevilla 1 (Sarabia 41) Real Sociedad 1 (Vela 61)
