Spanish La Liga results

Spanish La Liga result on Saturday:

Sporting Gijon 1 (Carmona 66) Las Palmas 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Eibar (1415), Barcelona v Villarreal (1630), Granada v Atletico Madrid (1845)

Sunday

Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1000), Valencia v Osasuna (1415), Deportivo la Coruna v Espanyol (1630), Malaga v Celta Vigo (1845)

Monday

Leganes v Real Betis (1845)

Played Friday

Sevilla 1 (Sarabia 41) Real Sociedad 1 (Vela 61)

