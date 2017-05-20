Spanish La Liga table

Real Madrid 37 28 6 3 104 41 90

Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87

Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75

——————————————–

Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 69

——————————————–

Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64

Athletic Bilbao 37 19 6 12 52 40 63

———————————————

Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63

Espanyol 38 15 11 12 49 50 56

Alaves 38 14 13 11 41 43 55

Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54

Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46

Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46

Celta Vigo 37 13 5 19 51 67 44

Las Palmas 38 10 9 19 53 74 39

Real Betis 38 10 9 19 41 64 39

Deportivo La Coruna 38 8 12 18 43 61 36

Leganes 38 8 11 19 36 55 35

——————————————–

Sporting Gijon 38 7 10 21 42 72 31 – relegated

Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 22 – relegated

Granada 38 4 8 26 30 82 20 – relegated

Note:

1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification

4th: Champions League play-off round

5th & 6th: Europa League qualification

18th-20th: Relegated

The post Spanish La Liga table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

