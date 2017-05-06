Spanish league table

Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 81

Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 81

Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 71

——————————————–

Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69

——————————————–

Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63

Athletic Bilbao 35 19 5 11 51 38 62

———————————————

Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62

Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 54

Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50

Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48

Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44

Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 42

Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40

Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39

Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37

Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32

Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30

——————————————–

Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27

Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 20 – relegated

Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19 – relegated

Note:

1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification

4th: Champions League play-off round

5th & 6th: Europa League qualification

18th-20th: Relegated

The post Spanish league table appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

