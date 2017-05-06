Spanish league table
Spanish La Liga table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 35 25 6 4 104 33 81
Real Madrid 34 25 6 3 92 39 81
Atletico Madrid 35 21 8 6 65 25 71
Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69
Villarreal 35 18 9 8 52 28 63
Athletic Bilbao 35 19 5 11 51 38 62
Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62
Eibar 35 15 9 11 54 45 54
Espanyol 35 13 11 11 45 47 50
Alaves 35 12 12 11 36 41 48
Celta Vigo 34 13 5 16 49 57 44
Malaga 35 11 9 15 44 51 42
Valencia 35 11 7 17 50 61 40
Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39
Real Betis 35 10 7 18 38 57 37
Deportivo La Coruna 35 7 11 17 39 59 32
Leganes 35 7 9 19 30 53 30
Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27
Granada 35 4 8 23 28 74 20 – relegated
Osasuna 35 3 10 22 37 84 19 – relegated
Note:
1st-3rd: Automatic Champions League qualification
4th: Champions League play-off round
5th & 6th: Europa League qualification
18th-20th: Relegated
