Spartans ‘ll shock MFM in Cup final – Azeez

Spartans FC goal-keeper, Adamu Azeez says he was excited with his side’s progress to the final of the 2017 Lagos State FA Cup.

The pro-league side reached the last stage of the tourney following their 4-3 victory over Dominion Hotspur on penalties after the normal regulation period had ended 2-2, and the goaltender feels the victory is a reward for their hard work from the beginning of the championship.

“I feel so happy, I feel so great for the victory,” Adamu said..

“The game wasn’t easy at all but we have to thank God that we are in the final in a competition where over 80 teams participated.”

Adamu is also confident his side will shock the defending champions, MFM, who are also through to the final after beating Freestan FC 4-2 on penalties.

“I believe we can go all the way to win the title, in fact, we will be so happy to play MFM in the final if they qualify because they are a premier league side.

The post Spartans ‘ll shock MFM in Cup final – Azeez appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

