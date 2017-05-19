Speaker summons Gender Minister over ‘Imbalu ban’
Kampala, Uganda | PWATCH UG| The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has directed State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Peace Mutuzo to make a statement before the House on a proposal to ban the traditional Bugisu circumcision ceremony called Imbalu.
Mutuuzo, while addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center last week, was quoted stating that Imbalu is a barbaric practice, which dehumanizes the practice of circumcision and also encourages sexual activity among minors.
The Bugisu Parliamentary Group on May 16, 2017 called a press conference, where they rebuked the minister for what they termed as attempts to ban their cultural practices and vowed to fight it.
Kadaga informed the House that she had heard media reports about the matter but asked that the minister provides a statement to the MPs to clarify the matter.
The post Speaker summons Gender Minister over ‘Imbalu ban’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
