Speakers calls for speedy passage of whistle blowing bill

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the whistle blowing bill pending before the Senate.

The conference made the call in a communiqué signed by the Chairman, Mr Abdumumin Kamba in Uyo on Saturday.

The communique commended the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for the great feat so far in the fight against corruption.

The conference called for strong synergy among agencies charged with responsibility of fighting the menace of corruption and to do it within the ambit of the law.

The communique also commended the professionalism of the security agencies in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The conference called for equal measure of force to combat the rampaging cases of kidnapping, killing by herdsmen, cattle rustling and other criminal behaviors in the country.

“The Conference urged State governments to ensure democratically elected structure at Local Government level,” the communique stated

The lawmakers also commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for commencing the continuous voters’ registration.

The conference urged to INEC to extend the exercise to all voting centres and unit to accommodate all those in the rural areas.

According to them, the conference showed concern on the outbreak of Cerebrospinal meningitis and called on government at all levels to redouble their efforts at curbing the outbreak of the disease.

The conference would come to a close on Sunday.

The post Speakers calls for speedy passage of whistle blowing bill appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

