SPECIAL REPORT: Disappointment, anger in Ogoniland over Nigerian govt’s delay to clean up oil spills
Ten months after the official flag-off by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the clean-up project is yet to start.
The post SPECIAL REPORT: Disappointment, anger in Ogoniland over Nigerian govt’s delay to clean up oil spills appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!