Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit-AfDB President
P.M. News
Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit-AfDB President
Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), says that the continent needs 35 billion dollars to close its power deficit. A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Jennifer Patterson, AfDB Acting Director, Communications and …
