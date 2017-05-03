Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit-AfDB President – P.M. News

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Africa needs $35 billion to close power deficit-AfDB President
P.M. News
Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), says that the continent needs 35 billion dollars to close its power deficit. A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Jennifer Patterson, AfDB Acting Director, Communications and …
Nominees For The 2017 African Banker Awards Have Been Announced (Full List)360Nobs.com
Speech for the Feed Nigeria Summit, Delivered By Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development BankAllAfrica.com
AfDB to provide $1.1bn climate change support for NigeriaNational Accord
Times of India
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.