Speed limit device reduces fatal accidents drastically – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said on Tuesday that the introduction of Speed Limit Devices had drastically reduced fatal accidents caused by speeding across the country. FRSC Unit Commander in Ota, Mr Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, told the Nigerian Pilot in Sango-Ota that the device had achieved the set goals to some extent. Nigerian Pilot recalls […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

