Speeding accounts for 60% of road crashes- FRSC

The Corps Marshal and Chief Executive, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said speeding accounts for 60 per cent of road crashes recorded in the country.

Oyeyemi said this on Sunday at a thanksgiving service to mark the 4th United Nations Global Road Safety Week at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Gigiriing, Jos, Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the global event has “Managing Speed” as its theme.

Oyeyemi represented by Mr Oludare Fadogba, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Jos zone, said speeding remains the most prevalent cause of road crashes in Nigeria and across the globe.

“Speeding is one of the most prevalent causes of road collision and attendant fatalities in Nigeria and even globally.

“The risk of crashes occurring is greater as speeding gets higher.

“Statistics shows that speeding and the involvement of commercial vehicles consistently account for about 60 per cent of road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

“This is why the Federal Government has to endorse the implementation of the mandatory installation of the speed limit device on commercial vehicles to curtail accidents, “he said.

He called motorists and all road users to key into the speed limit regime with a view to reducing loss of lives and properties from road accidents. (NAN)

The post Speeding accounts for 60% of road crashes- FRSC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

