Spence Jr Beats Brook To Win IBF Welterweight Belt

Errol Spence Jr inflicted Kell Brook’s second defeat of his career on Saturday, claiming the IBF welterweight belt in the process.

The unbeaten American inflicted damage on the special one to win in the penultimate round, leading the scores on all the judges scorecards.

Brook was left with a swollen left eye after the match, a mirror of his last defeat to Golovkin, where his second eye was damaged.

Spence Jr has been cool and calm throughout his one week stay in the UK, before the match, and started out with his trademark body shots from the opening bell.

Brook tried to bully and bulldoze his younger and less experienced opponent with his speed and even though his body shots were not obvious, they were ever present.

Spence Jr endured a difficult sixth round, but inflicted enough damage in the seventh round and it became obvious, as Brook’s eye started to swell.

The bell saved Brook in the ninth round, but a combo of body shots in the next round had the former IBF welterweight champion doubling over in pain.

But the injury to Brook’s left eye was too severe and, with Spence Jr given an obvious target, it was causing more and more problems. Brook was blinking worryingly, and he sunk to his knees before the referee saved him.

