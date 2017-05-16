Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sporting Lisbon Sign Bebeto’s son, Mattheus From Brazilian Club Estoril

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Sporting Lisbon have signed Mattheus, son of Brazil World Cup winner Bebeto, from Estoril.

Mattheus, who spent two seasons at Estoril after moving over from Brazil side Flamengo, has signed a five-year contract with the 18-time Primeira Liga champions

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“So proud of you, son!!! Continue working hard and with humility you will go far!!” Bebeto wrote on his Twitter account. “That you can enter into the history of Sporting!!”

Bebeto famously helped Brazil to World Cup glory in 1994, forming a deadly partnership with striker Romario.

In that tournament, Bebeto famously performed a cradle-rocking celebration with Romario and Mazinho after scoring against the Netherlands to commemorate Mattheus’ birth.

 

Mattheus, 22, was a Brazil Under-20 international, winning four caps.

The post Sporting Lisbon Sign Bebeto’s son, Mattheus From Brazilian Club Estoril appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.