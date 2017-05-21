Spotify acquires yet another company — Paris-based AI company Niland
Paris-based Niland, an AI startup, is the latest company to join Spotify, and it would appear that the goal is to leverage the company’s AI capabilities to surface “the right content to the right user at the right time.”
Comments
