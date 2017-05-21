Pages Navigation Menu

Spotify acquires yet another company — Paris-based AI company Niland

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business, Music, Technology | 0 comments

Paris-based Niland, an AI startup, is the latest company to join Spotify, and it would appear that the goal is to leverage the company’s AI capabilities to surface “the right content to the right user at the right time.”

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

