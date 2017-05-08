‘Spotify Codes’ makes it even easier to share your favorite tracks

Spotify Codes make it even easier for users of the music streaming service to share their favorite tracks with friends. Now every song and artist comes with its own barcode for simple scanning.

The post 'Spotify Codes' makes it even easier to share your favorite tracks appeared first on Digital Trends.

