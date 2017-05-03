Sprint’s Magic Box boosts 4G LTE coverage up to 30,000 square feet
Suffering from spotty reception? Sprint has the solution: A tiny indoor cell tower that extends coverage up to 30,000 feet. It’s available to new and existing subscribers starting May 2017.
