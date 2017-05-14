Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spurs Beat Man Utd In White Hart Lane Finale

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tottenham played their last match at White Hart Lane with victory over Manchester United with goals Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane Spurs plan to have their new stadium, built on the same site, ready for the 2018-19 campaign and will play their home matches at Wembley next season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side left their current ground, where they…

The post Spurs Beat Man Utd In White Hart Lane Finale appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.