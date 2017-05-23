Sputtering Pogba seeks Stockholm salvation – Vanguard
Vanguard
Sputtering Pogba seeks Stockholm salvation
Following a season of fits and starts, Paul Pogba will be expected to deliver the goods when Manchester United tackle Ajax in the Europa League final on Wednesday. Pogba Much like his team, Pogba has shown only fleeting flickers of form since his …
Ajax have up-tempo plan to upset United
Europa league success crucial for Mourinho's reputation
Marc Overmars has built the best Ajax team since 1995 – but before it comes to an end he knows they must win
