Monsoon-Triggered Mudslides, Floods In Sri Lanka Kill More Than 90 People – NPR

Posted on May 26, 2017 in World


Monsoon-Triggered Mudslides, Floods In Sri Lanka Kill More Than 90 People
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka have prompted devastating mudslides and flooding, killing at least 91 people and leaving more than 100 missing, according to authorities. Search and rescue operations are currently underway, the Sri Lankan Disaster Management …
