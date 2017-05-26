Sri Lanka landslides kill 57 people

The death toll in landslides triggered by heavy rain across Sri Lanka has surpassed 57, with no fewer than 30 other people missing, disaster management officials said on Friday. “The landslides occurred in central, southern and western parts of the country after two days of heavy rain,’’ disaster management officials said. The majority of the […]

