Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sri Lanka landslides kill 57 people

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The death toll in landslides triggered by heavy rain across Sri Lanka has surpassed 57, with no fewer than 30 other people missing, disaster management officials said on Friday. “The landslides occurred in central, southern and western parts of the country after two days of heavy rain,’’ disaster management officials said. The majority of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.