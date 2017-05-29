Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims as toll rises – Aljazeera.com

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Sri Lanka races to rescue flood victims as toll rises
Aljazeera.com
At least 164 killed as rescuers rush to evacuate people marooned by floods and mudslides before rains resume on Monday. 29 May 2017 10:49 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social …
Sri Lanka floods: Battle to rescue stranded as death toll mountswtkr.com
Half a million displaced in Sri Lanka floodsSky News
In Sri Lanka Thousands of troops deployed as flood toll climbs to 169Pulse Nigeria
NDTV –Livemint –News24 –Belfast Telegraph
all 234 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.