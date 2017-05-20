SS2 student expelled for sleeping with classmate’s dad and teacher’s husband in Delta State

A secondary school student, in one of the secondary schools in Delta State, have been expelled for allegedly sleeping with her classmate’s dad for N500, alongside her friend. It was gathered that the girl, who once accused a corp member of rape, was caught with the man by the town’s people when he came to pick her up before school was over.

Here’s what we saw on Facebook;



“An ss2 student was expelled from my ppa this morning. What was her offence? She was sleeping with her teacher’s husband, they were both caught by the town’s people when he came to pick her up before school was over.

This student was the same one that accused a corper of rape and getting her pregnant just to get money from him, the man she’s having an affair with is a grandfather and she’s also class mates with his last child I think. She and her friend slept with the man for a fee of #500, I kid you not. I thought they said if you want to eat frog, eat a big one, probably she’s not heard that before. Secondary school students are something else now.

Ever since my stay here in January, I begin to see some girls in a new light, some babes are sex freaks and have seen first hand the extent they can go for it. Is it buying of gifts, giving of money to the male corpers here all in a bid for them to have sex?.”

