SSG lists Obaseki’s achievements in six months

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie has commended Governor Godwin Obaseki’s achievement in six months.Ogie explained: “In six months, government has been able to chart a course that would carry Edo people along and show them what to expect in the next four years in terms of infrastructure development.

“We are currently working on 35 roads, which include the over 25km Agbede-Awain road in Edo North, while the contract for the construction of 29km Evbevbe-Obagie Nevbosa road in Edo South has also been awarded.”



He added that some congested areas in the state capital, such as the Oba’s market and King’s Square had also been freed.The SSG added that the Obaseki-led administration is committed to the rule of law, adding that it had promulgated the Community Development Association (CDA) law to abolish community development chairmen.

“We have also abolished the collection of government revenue by non-government officials,” he said.Ogie disclosed that the government had restored order to forestry and commenced an agriculture programme called “agripreneur,” where land had been cleared for interested members of the public.

He said several workshops had been organised to engage stakeholders in the various sectors, saying over 150,000 unemployed youths were registered under the state’s job programme.



To boost revenue, he said the Gelegele seaport was being developed, while contracts had been awarded to facilitate the refurbishment of the Benin Technical College.

According to him, an industrial park would be attached to the college to enable companies to establish workshops and factories for the students’ practical knowledge.



On electricity, he said power would be generated from Osiomon, saying the state had the highest volume of gas in Ologbo, which is less than 35km from Benin.

