Stakeholders Caution Kwara Assembly against Passage of New Contributory Pension Scheme Bill – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Guardian
|
Stakeholders Caution Kwara Assembly against Passage of New Contributory Pension Scheme Bill
THISDAY Newspapers
Stakeholders in the public service have expressed divergent views on the desirability of the new Contributory Pension Scheme Bill before the Kwara State House of Assembly for passage into law. The affected stakeholders made their views known while …
Not yet uhuru for pension reforms
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!