Stakeholders give measures to reduce energy sector’s challenges – Vanguard
|
Stakeholders give measures to reduce energy sector's challenges
Vanguard
Stakeholders in the nation's power sector have identified measures to reduce the challenges inherent in the power sector. They identified the measures in a communique at the end of an interactive forum organised by the Market Operator, an arm of the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!