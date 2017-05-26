Stakeholders proffer solutions to post-harvest loss in Nigeria

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) alongside experts and stakeholders have proffered lasting solutions to the problem of post-harvest loss of farm produce in the country.

In delivering solutions to address malnutrition, GAIN has developed Post-harvest Alliance for Nutrition (PLAN) a workshop, to bring together public and private sectors to reduce food loss and wastage in agriculture.

A major solution to the food loss as revealed in the workshop is to encourage the adoption of Returnable Plastic Crates (RPCs) for storage and transporting of agricultural produce across the country.

The motive for the use of RPCs is to replace the worrisome use of raffia baskets, which accounts for more than 45 percent loss of fruits and vegetables produced in Nigeria.

The post Stakeholders proffer solutions to post-harvest loss in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

