Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stakeholders Urge FG To Operate Ajaokuta Steel On PPP Model – NTA News

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NTA News

Stakeholders Urge FG To Operate Ajaokuta Steel On PPP Model
NTA News
Stakeholders in the steel industries on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to operate Ajaokuta Steel Company on Public Private Partnership model. Some of the stakeholders said that government should not attempt to commercialise or privatise the steel …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.