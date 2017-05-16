Stanbic IBTC appoints Basil Omiyi as new Chairman
The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Monday appointed Basil Omiyi as the Chairman of the Board with effect from 15th May, 2017. The announcement followed the approval of all relevant regulatory bodies in the financial sector. Omiyi succeeds Atedo Peterside, CON, as the Chairman of the Board following Peterside’s resignation as a […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
