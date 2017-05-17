Stanbic IBTC Holdings Appoints New Chairman

Leadership Newspapers

The board of directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced the appointment of Mr Basil Omiyi, as the chairman of the board with effect from May 15,2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Omiyi succeeds Mr Atedo Peterside as …

