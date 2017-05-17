Stanbic IBTC Holdings Appoints New Chairman

By Bukola Idowu, And Kayode Tokede, Lagos

The board of directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced the appointment of Mr Basil Omiyi, as the chairman of the board with effect from May 15,2017, following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Omiyi succeeds Mr Atedo Peterside as the chairman following the latter’s resignation as a non-executive director and chairman of the board on March 31, 2017.

According to a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and signed by the company secretary, Chidi Okezie, Omiyi, was appointed as a non-executive director on the board of the company in March 2015.

He spent most of his career at Royal Dutch Shell in various roles both in Nigeria and Europe, including head of production technology, chief petroleum engineer, managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, and ultimately country chairman of Shell Nigeria.

He is currently an Independent non-executive director on the board of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc.

He has also held a number of board memberships and senior advisory positions including, chairman of Greenacres Energy Limited, chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Industry Group, board member of the Nigerian Business Group of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) , and Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), chairman of the Oil and Gas Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and member of the Presidential Advisory Council.

The statement said, “The board is confident that Omiyi’s leadership would be instrumental in moving Stanbic IBTC forward.”

Peterside had announced his resignation in an e-mail titled: “Moving On,” explained that having served as the chief executive officer of IBTC from inception in 1989, and all the way up until the merger that created Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc in 2007, and as chairman thereafter, he believed this is the ideal time for him to resign from the board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and move on.

The post Stanbic IBTC Holdings Appoints New Chairman appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

